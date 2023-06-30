Bellevue woman who ran illegal daycare charged with child neglect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A West Nashville woman is in jail months after a three-month-old baby died while in her care, and others were left all alone.

Metro Police have charged Anne Jordan with six counts of child neglect. One for each child that was found alone in her Bellevue apartment.

Police said Anne Jordan, also known as Annie Clark, had things inside her home that one would find in a daycare, like numerous cribs and a living room blocked off to be a playroom. Authorities confirm she wasn't licensed to run any kind of daycare.

The baby that died was found by his mother who told police he was cold to the touch on the bed. Police said she then found six other babies and toddlers who were left unattended. At the time, Clark was no where to be found.

Medical staff at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital said the baby who died did not have any obvious sign of traumatic injury or medical issues. The other children were checked and were in good health.

There's still an open investigation into what caused the baby's death. Detectives are waiting on the final autopsy and toxicology results.

Because of that, no charges have been filed in the death of the three-month-old, only for the neglect of the six children left alone.