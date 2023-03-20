Bellman at Opryland is still leaving impressions 25 years in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you think of iconic spots in Music City, what comes to mind? Perhaps the Ryman, the Grand Ole Opry, and Opryland.

Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center sees thousands of visitors worldwide each year. It offers much more than a typical hotel, and hospitality is a big reason why it's such a hot spot.

For this month’s ‘Hitmakers,’ awarded by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, we head to the sprawling 3.3 million square foot property to meet a bellman going above and beyond for guests of the grand hotel.

Who knows how many steps Cory Lavine has logged in his 25 years at this massive property. "It's a big, big place," laments Lavine as we follow him through his daily grind, greeting guests and lugging luggage.

Despite living in Music City for more than two decades, Lavine never lost that northern New York accent. He grew up upstate.

No matter. "Southern" hospitality has no known borders for this bellman. Lavine loves people, both big…and small. Of course, a lot has changed since 1998 when Lavine left the Empire State to become a Volunteer. And, while he gets paid, and hopefully, tipped too…he knows good hospitality is timeless, regardless.

He’s helped thousands of people in that time in over two decades and this decadent property. So, what does it mean to be one of the first impressions for so many guests coming here to Music City to see Gaylord Opryland?

"It’s really important not only for myself but for all of us because you know we all only get one chance to make a first impression,” said Lavine.

He's a Hitmakers award-winner after making an impression on a guest who was turning 70, setting the stage to make her day, and stay, extra special by signing a birthday card and catering to the guest during their stay. It's a specialty he's proud of. Lavine, leaving impressions that last for years.

"It’s been a lot of fun over the years with guests that I’ve taken care of over the years past, for them remembering me taking care of them which I think is really, really important," he said.

Getting lost around Opryland is easy, it's why 25 years of trekking this property is priceless. Offering perks and being perky, Lavine learned it from his parents. He passes that on to the people he serves to make their stay special.

"That we are doing our best to make sure that we are treating them with the utmost respect and also to be able to provide them you know, with great customer service,” said Lavine proudly.

From the moment he greets them to when he says goodbye. it's making a connection for those who call Gaylord Opryland their temporary home... to make it feel more like home while they're here. That feeling helped him transition from north to south, and stay.

"To be able to relate with them and try to find a way to you know...help personalize their experience."

It’s what makes that experience at Opryland so special for those who have the pleasure of being assisted by Lavine. A bellman who does much more than simply assist with luggage.