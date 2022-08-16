Belmont free tuition program expands to all Nashville public high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A program that allows Metro Nashville Public School students to receive a free opportunity to attend Belmont University expanded this fall.

The Bell Tower Scholars initiative now extends to students at all 12 public high schools, including Cane Ridge and Antioch. To date, Belmont’s investment in MNPS students through the Bell Tower Scholars pathway exceeds $34 million.

"Belmont's generosity in making full-ride scholarships available to MNPS graduates never fails to put a smile on our faces, and we're thrilled to be able to say that graduates of all 12 of our zoned high schools are eligible," MNPS Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said. "It's an incredible commitment to our young people and a smart investment in their success."

The program requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and a 20 ACT score, though Belmont is also continuing to operate as test-optional for admissions. Priority is given to first-generation, federal Pell Grant eligible applicants. Interested students are encouraged to contact their high school guidance counselors for information on how to be considered.

“We are thrilled to continue the trajectory of hope we have with the Bell Tower initiative," Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones said. "We believe that by expanding this program, we expand our capacity for being part of generational change among our most deserving neighbors. These proven problem solvers and leaders of character will address the challenges of today and tomorrow, and it’s our honor to support them throughout their higher education experience.”