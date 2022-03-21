Belmont hosts watch party as Bruins take on Lady Vols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Belmont Lady Bruins will battle it out Monday night against the Tennessee Lady Vols in Knoxville.

Belmont University is hosting a watch party on the Belmont lawn starting at 4 p.m. for students, staff and fans.

Many fans left on buses from campus to watch the Bruins face the Vols in Knoxville.

Kisa Robinson was one heading to the match. She said she needed to be there in person cheering on her favorite team.

“They need to hear me. They’ve been hearing me all these years, and they just need to hear my voice,” Robinson said. “They can’t hear me from Nashville. I was there Saturday. I went down Saturday came back Sunday and cheered them on, so I got to go down there and cheer them on again.”

The Lady Bruins are coming off of a win from their double-overtime upset of fifth-seeded Oregon Saturday evening and the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I women’s basketball championship.

The 12th seeded Belmont University women’s basketball will make their second straight appearance in the NCAA tournament for round od 32 when they take on the subregional host at 6 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

“It’s amazing we have five buses. I didn’t know we were going to have five buses,” Robinson said, “That is so amazing to have the girls have that much support. I can’t even explain what it feels like just the emotion from it.”