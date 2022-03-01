Belmont student designs poster for Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival is just around the corner. A student at Belmont University is responsible for the design of this year's festival poster.

Charlie Hartrich, a freshman in the Watkins College of Art, created the design for an illustration class. After working on the design for a month, Hartrich's poster caught the eye of organizers, who chose his design out of the entire class.

WTVF Charlie Hartrich

"I'm really honored because it's my first year here in Nashville. So to be able to be a part of all of this here in town, and to get to know the festivities that go on around here each year — it's really cool and exciting," Hartrich said.

At the center, it features a songwriter at a desk, flanked by images of local landmarks, and other images that represent the festival: like four stools and a nod to those special "songwriters in the round" performances at Tin Pan South.

Hartrich said the classroom environment was a huge help in creating his design.

"My individual class had only about six students, including myself and the professor. Which actually was really nice because it allowed us to be more intimate while working; it allowed us to get a lot more hands-on experience. It just made it a lot easier to work with the professor and learn more about the industry," Hartrich said.

The full lineup for the 30th Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival will be released on Tuesday when passes go on sale. It kicks off on March 29.