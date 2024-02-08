Belmont student hits a half-court shot to win a free semester of tuition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's some good news for the day, a big prize went to a college student at last night's Belmont basketball game!
Will Sykes got the crowd going when he hit a half court shot earning himself a check for one free semester of tuition!
A semester at Belmont without room and board is over $19,000!
Rhori recommends:
A Tennessee county's 'policy' of jailing mentally ill led to man's death, lawsuit says
Another example of detailed reporting and persistence from my award-winning colleague Ben Hall. Ben’s on-going “Broken” series has shined a light on persistent problems that flow from local jurisdictions right to the statehouse. The details of this particular story are disturbing, but essential to affect change. Take a moment to watch the piece that aired on our newscast this week.
-Rhori Johnston