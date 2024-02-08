Watch Now
News

Actions

Belmont student hits a half-court shot to win a free semester of tuition

Belmont student wins free tuition after shooting half court shot
Posted at 9:35 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 10:35:38-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's some good news for the day, a big prize went to a college student at last night's Belmont basketball game!

Will Sykes got the crowd going when he hit a half court shot earning himself a check for one free semester of tuition!

A semester at Belmont without room and board is over $19,000!


Rhori recommends:

A Tennessee county's 'policy' of jailing mentally ill led to man's death, lawsuit says

Another example of detailed reporting and persistence from my award-winning colleague Ben Hall. Ben’s on-going “Broken” series has shined a light on persistent problems that flow from local jurisdictions right to the statehouse. The details of this particular story are disturbing, but essential to affect change. Take a moment to watch the piece that aired on our newscast this week.

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather