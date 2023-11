NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, an 18-year-old female student at Belmont University, originally from New Jersey, was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon.

She was walking on the track in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park when gunfire came from public housing across the street, officials say.

MNPD said a suspect in this case has been taken into custudy.

The investigation is still active. We will update you as we have more information.