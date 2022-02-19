Belmont student shot near campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Belmont student was shot near campus Saturday morning.

Campus Security confirmed the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on 21st Avenue near Blair Boulevard.

The student reported that he was traveling in a car with friends when a gray sedan with black racing stripes on the hood coming in the opposite direction fired shots towards them.

The student was grazed by two bullets. He was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

Metro Nashville Police is investigating the shooting.

The shooter is unknown at this time.

