Belmont University adds advanced degree for mental health counseling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Through its College of Theology and Christian Ministry, Belmont University will now offer a doctoral program for mental health counseling.

Offering the new degree hinges on the approval of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which is currently pending according to university officials.

"The mental health counseling Ph.D. is an exciting and necessary addition to the college as we strive to champion well-being for the people and communities we serve,” said Dr. Tom Knowles-Bagwell, associate director of the mental health counseling program. "Our spiritually-guided, research-informed curriculum will train students to become leaders in the field as they learn to provide excellent mental health care to those seeking support."

The university will offer two tracks — advanced clinical practice and counselor education and supervision. The program will also draw on spiritual and pastoral theological concepts. Students will have the opportunity to study spiritual development, mental health care in contemporary societies, theories of change, vocational discernment and global spiritual traditions.

Applications are accepted throughout the calendar year, and admissions decisions are made as applications are submitted.

