Belmont University students to perform Bridgestone Arena alongside Andrea Bocelli

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just days ago, an iconic voice was heard at the Olympics opening ceremony. Monday night, that same voice is performing with local college students at Bridgestone Arena.

The name Andrea Bocelli is pretty big to musicians like Florence Schaumann, violinist in Belmont University's Symphony Orchestra.

"Of course, he's a household name," Schaumann said. "Why he's so huge with the masses is he includes the classic opera tunes everyone knows and everyone can relate to."

Bocelli's also important to the story of Javier Castro. Castro's part of Belmont's Chorale.

"My parents actually loved Bocelli." Castro said. "Super fans. Day one. It was always Bocelli and Barbara Streisand. I grew up listening to him. My dad always promised my mom, one day in the future we will go see Bocelli."

Castro's parents got something better than that.

In October, Belmont's Chorale and Symphony Orchestra got to perform with Bocelli at an event on campus.

"Hey! We're singing with Andrea Bocelli!" Castro laughed. "Oh my gosh, I was so emotional."

"This is not a normal experience for college students," added Schaumann.

It went so well, at the end of the show came a promise.

"He said, 'I want you guys the next time I come to Nashville,'" Castro said.

Bocelli meant it.

Over the weekend were rehearsals for Belmont's Chorale and Symphony Orchestra as they practiced for two dates on Bocelli's world tour. They performed with Bocelli in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday night. The second show is at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Monday night.

"Performing in arenas, that's kinda scary!" said Castro.

"Never before have we had to learn so much music in such a small amount of time, but I really think we're going to pull it off," Schaumann smiled. "Andrea Bocelli obviously wanted that to happen."

To be able to say that sentence is incredible for Schaumann.

"I have one of the top professionals in the industry on my resume," Castro said.

"What a blessing it is to be among students who are up to the challenge," Schaumann continued. "This is such an early point in all of our careers, and I'm just very grateful for it."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.