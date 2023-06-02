Belmont University teams up with Brentwood to improve tornado siren quality

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Brentwood is asking families to pay close attention to tornado sirens Saturday afternoon. More than a dozen are being tested for sound quality.

The city is teaming up with researchers from Belmont University to make sure siren sounds are reaching each and every home in the city.

Those in Brentwood city limits are asked to step outside just before 1 p.m. Saturday and pay attention to how loud, or how quiet, the sirens sound. After that test, the community is asked to fill out this quick survey to help improve the quality.

Belmont researchers will then use that data to map out the city's 19 strong and weak sirens. They'll specifically be studying how the city's hills and landscape impact emergency alert sound waves. The team will then give their findings to city leaders to make any adjustments they find necessary.

In just the past decade, Tennessee has seen more than 30 big events that's caused up to 10 billion dollars in damage.

Feedback is crucial to making sure researchers are able to make adjustments.