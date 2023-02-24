Belmont University to reduce cost for graduate students pursuing education degrees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Belmont University is doing its part to address the teacher shortage. The college announced it's reducing tuition for students pursuing their master's in education.

School officials are hoping it allows more people to pursue their passion and not be turned away by higher prices.

The new initiative would reduce costs by 30% for all master's degrees in education starting this fall.

Belmont sees this as an investment to help address the teacher shortage at hand and support outstanding educators. Grad school can be costly, which sometimes is the reason some aspiring educators are turned away.

Belmont leaders are hoping this opens the door and inspires more people to take the leap.