Belmont University's architecture program earns national accreditation, opening doors to nationwide licensure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Belmont University's Bachelor of Architecture program has earned accreditation from the National Architectural Accrediting Board, the sole agency authorized to accredit professional degree programs in architecture in the United States.

The accreditation positions graduates of Belmont's O'More College of Architecture & Design to pursue licensure in all 54 U.S. jurisdictions and enter the profession at the highest level.

NAAB accreditation is a rigorous, peer-reviewed process that evaluates a program's curriculum, faculty, facilities, student achievement and institutional support.

"Earning accreditation is a defining milestone for O'More and a powerful affirmation of the kind of education we are building at Belmont," Dean Rick Archer said. "For our students, this opens doors to licensure and opportunity across the country. For our college, it strengthens our momentum as we continue to grow a collaborative, forward-thinking design community that equips graduates to shape the built environment in meaningful and lasting ways."

The program is grounded in a Christ-centered commitment and a liberal arts foundation. Faculty, who are both educators and experienced practitioners, guide students through real-world projects, preparing graduates to sit for the Architect Registration Examination and pursue licensure through the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

"What ultimately defines our program is not just what we do, but who our students become," Dr. Fernando Lima, chair of architecture and associate professor, said. "We are shaping purpose-driven individuals who can integrate technical excellence with empathy, leadership and a deep sense of responsibility to others — designers who see their work as a calling to serve and transform the world."

The results speak for themselves. Of the program's inaugural graduating class in 2025 — the first to ever earn a B.Arch. from Belmont — 17 of 18 graduates secured positions at architecture firms before accreditation was even in place. Belmont graduates enter a thriving market, with more than 60 architecture firms calling Nashville home.