Beloved Franklin hardware store closing after more than 50 years in business

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved hardware store in Franklin is closing after more than 50 years in business, and for the people who work there, the loss goes far beyond a paycheck.

The Harpeth True Value hardware store will shut its doors for good on April 1, 2026. Staff said the last day to shop there will be March 31st.

The owner said the reason for the closure is that business overall has slowed down.

For employees like Charlie Beard, who has worked at the store since 1972, the closure marks the end of an era.

"I have enjoyed it through thick and thin," said Charlie Beard, who’s now a manager and buyer for the store.

Beard has seen a lot in his time working there.

"I've been through 6 owners," Beard said.

His commute has never been a burden, either.

"I've only lived 2 miles away the whole time," Beard said.

However, it is the bonds he has built with coworkers over the decades that make the closing especially difficult; he said it's like a family.

Gwen Mayes works in the store's garden department and has been there on and off for eight years, using the position as a second job during the off-season from her other business.

"I'm the flower girl," Mayes said.

She will now need to find a new second job — though she has not given up hope entirely.

"We're still kind of hoping that somebody comes in and sweeps it up," Mayes said.

News of the closure hit hard.

"We are so sad that it's closing," Mayes said.

Since word spread on social media, customers have been flooding the store to say goodbye.

"We've probably had what, probably 600 to 700 people come in and give us their condolences already," Mayes said.

As for what comes next, even the longtime employees are uncertain.

Charlie Beard said he’s gotten a couple of offers, but he’s not sure what his next step will be.

With just a few weeks left, though, Beard, Mayes and other workers are holding out hope that someone will buy the store and keep it open.

"I know the possibilities of this store, the location, the community has given us great support," Beard said.

