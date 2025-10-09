Beloved Nashville coffee shop Fido announces closure after nearly 30 years in Hillsboro Village

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — After nearly three decades as a Hillsboro Village staple, Fido Coffee Shop will close its doors — but not for another 967 days.

Owner Bob Bernstein announced that June 1, 2028, will mark the final day of business for the popular coffeehouse. The long notice, he said, gives employees and loyal customers time to prepare — and celebrate the café's lasting legacy.

"It's tied to our lease," Bernstein said. "I know how much money this building is going to need, where my head will be, and most of all, where the rent will be. It was time to make the decision."

Bernstein said the choice not to renew the lease came down to a mix of rising costs and industry pressures. He cited tariffs, weather-related issues, and construction challenges, calling them "a lot to be stacked on a small business."

"Everything is harder and more expensive than it was 30 years ago when we opened," Bernstein said. "It's a win lasting this long."

Over the years, Fido has become one of Nashville's most beloved coffee spots — known for its locally sourced menu, creative drinks, and community feel. Its closure marks another sign of change for the Hillsboro Village neighborhood, where rising rents have forced out several longtime small businesses.

"People that got in early, invested money, small businesses — they've been priced out of the market all over town," Bernstein said. "That's the sad part."

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from customers, both in person and online.

"I've been humbled by the comments," Bernstein said. "People have been emailing me from all over the country saying this was their place."

But it's not goodbye just yet. Bernstein said he has several plans to celebrate Fido's final years, including special dinners and events featuring former chefs and longtime staff.

"I wanted to give it three years to really celebrate," he said.

As for what's next, Bernstein said he plans to focus on his other businesses and enjoy a bit more freedom.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.