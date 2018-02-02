Beloved Nashville Restaurant Prepares To say Farewell For Good

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The kitchen at the Gerst Haus has run like a well oiled machine where cooks have been dishing out German cuisine since the restaurant opened in 1955.

“It’s been a great tradition for a long time but ya know, it’s time for something new I guess,” employee, Kyle Walsh said.

Walsh has worked at The Gerst Haus for the last 17 years. Many of the employees here have made this place their second home. “We are real close, it is like a family,” said Walsh.

Last Thursday they learned they'd be out of a job on February, 10. “I’ll be bartending somewhere else soon I’m sure. I love this city. We’ll move on, we’ll survive,” said Walsh.

In east Nashville, another community staple, the Family Wash announced its temporarily closed for upgrades. However, on social media its management announced that as of now there is no reopen date.

The Family Wash leant a hand to the revitalization of east Nashville. Open for more than 15 years, it's become one of the trendy coffee, food and music venues in the neighborhood.

“The new is pushing the old out,” Boyd Barbee said.

Barbee is the general manager at The Gerst Haus, he's been there for more than ten years. “Within the last few years this place has been flooded with restaurants,” he said.

After more than six decades the beloved Nashville staple will say Auf Wiedersehen next Saturday. “It’s been a lot of fun, a lot of laughs, a lot of memories,” Walsh said.