NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beloved Nashville restaurateur Randy Rayburn has died at the age of 74.

Rayburn opened the iconic Midtown Cafe in 1997 after finding success with Sunset Grill, a longtime fixture of Hillsboro Village which closed in 2015. Rayburn also helped revive Nashville's Rock Block in Midtown, re-opening the Elliston Place Soda Shop in 2020.

His cause of death hasn't been released.

