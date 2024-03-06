Benefit concert at 3rd & Lindsley Backstage to help local horse sanctuary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A benefit concert for a mid-state based equine rescue organization is happening on Wednesday night at 3rd & Lindsley Backstage.

Writers for Racehorses starts at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more than ten years, Safe Harbor Standardbreds has cared for horses all across the region funded primarily by private donations.

Founded in 2013 as Safe Harbor Equine and Livestock Sanctuary, the organization was at the time, the only option in this area for both horses and livestock animals.

Today, they are focused on retraining and re-homing off the track Standardbreds and community outreach programs to improve the welfare of horses and their humans.

Guests include Chloe Litton, Lexi Lew, Anthony Mossburg with special guest Sean Patrick McGraw with members of the Imperfect.

Safe Harbor has 50 active volunteers caring for their horses and their efforts range all the way from Alabama to Franklin, Kentucky.

Rescue Director Elizabeth Howe said it is costly to get the animals back in adoptable condition depending on their health.

"It costs about $250 a month just to feed and maintain one horse and that’s a horse that’s been in rescue and not in need of specialized weight gain or anything like that," Howe said. "Usually when we take one, the first month is between $500-$700."