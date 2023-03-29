Benefit concert for The Covenant School at The Twelve Thirty Club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A benefit concert will be held on Tuesday, April 4 for the Covenant School.

The charity concert and dinner will be held at The Twelve Thirty Club from 6 to 10 p.m. with the red carpet kicking off at 5:45 p.m.

Proceeds from the event go to The Covenant School for mental health treatment for those impacted by Monday's shooting.

Attendees will enjoy live music from JT Hodges, Eric and Jessie James Decker, RaeLynn, Butch Walker, Jay, and Jeremy Popoff from the band Lit, Eric Paslay, Ty Herndon and Tyler Rich.