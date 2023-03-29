Watch Now
Benefit concert for The Covenant School at The Twelve Thirty Club

WTVF
Individuals start laying flowers outside of The Covenant School on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 12:34:51-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A benefit concert will be held on Tuesday, April 4 for the Covenant School.

The charity concert and dinner will be held at The Twelve Thirty Club from 6 to 10 p.m. with the red carpet kicking off at 5:45 p.m.

Proceeds from the event go to The Covenant School for mental health treatment for those impacted by Monday's shooting.

Attendees will enjoy live music from JT Hodges, Eric and Jessie James Decker, RaeLynn, Butch Walker, Jay, and Jeremy Popoff from the band Lit, Eric Paslay, Ty Herndon and Tyler Rich.

