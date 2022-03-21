Benefit concert held to help Franklin police officer recovering from COVID

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking around the auditorium of Generations Church in Franklin, there was no mistaking it was an event for one of Franklin’s finest.

But the man of the hour was absent- that’s because Officer Sean Finn is hundreds of miles away in a South Florida hospital.

"January first he was hospitalized with severe COVID pneumonia," said Finn's wife, Lauren Finn.

His situation quickly took a turn for the worse after the nine-year Franklin Police Veteran was put on a ventilator and eventually needed an ECMO machine.

Lauren said, "there really weren’t any beds or ECMOs available at that time, unfortunately, because COVID had hit so hard right before Christmas."

That’s when the decision was made to fly Finn to a hospital in Florida where a bed and ECMO were available.

Lauren said, "then January 31st they called all the family in and said ‘hey, he’s got everything we’ve got to offer. We’re really going to have to look at maybe not doing this any longer'." But against all odds, Finn did survive longer.

Now the ventilator is gone and he's on the mend, although still using the ECMO, but COVID dealt a financial blow to the family. That’s why the Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership, a local 501(c)(3), worked with other organizations to host a concert fundraiser. Proceeds went to help cover Officer Finn's medical bills. Artists who performed included Jeff Carson, Mike Martinez, Phil Valdez, Craig Campbell, and Terry McBride.

"So we want to do our part in helping them take a little burden off their shoulders financially," said board member for the Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership of Franklin, Sheri Daniel.

"I am ready for this to be over," said Lauren. "But I am so thankful, like I said, to have this conversation today because this could very easily be another conversation. So I’m just glad that he’s living to fight another day."

There is a GoFundMe for the family, so far it has raised more than $33,000. You can also donate through LEAP here.