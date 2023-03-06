Benefit concert raises money to assist lower-income families with meeting a basic need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tampa-based nonprofit Current Initiatives has been working to offer free laundry services to Nashville families, helping to ease the financial burden for those in need. It’s called the Laundry Project.

On March 8, Current Initiatives is hosting a benefit concert with artists including Chris Young and Matt Ferranti to be able to fund more projects in 2023. Tickets can be found here. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

With the help of volunteers, called Hope Dealers, the Laundry Project assists lower-income families with meeting a basic need — washing clothes and linens, by turning laundromats into community centers of hope. Laundry fees are paid for while volunteers assist with laundry services, entertain children and create a caring space at the laundromat.

This allows a family to save their own resources for other things like bills, rent, gas to get to/from work or even buying food for their families.

The initiative expanded to Nashville in September 2019, making Tennessee the 11th state to join the Hope Dealer family. Since then, the team has hosted 20 Laundry Projects serving more than 450 local families and paying for more than 5,000 loads of laundry.

All proceeds from the Lyrics for Laundry Project benefit concert go towards expanding the Laundry Project's mission of dealing out more soap and hope to local communities.