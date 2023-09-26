Benefit concert to raise money to feed Nashville's unhoused community at 3rd and Lindsley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special concert will raise money to feed Nashville’s unhoused community Tuesday night. Spreading Hope is set to happen at 3rd and Lindsley at 7 p.m. to benefit the non-profit Hope on the Row.

It features a lineup of 12 performers including Levi Hummon, Ryan Griffin, Noah Thompson and Lewis Brice. Tickets are available in advance hereand at the door.

Hope On The Row will also be onsite taking all types of donations: lightly used clothing, new socks, and new personal essentials (shampoo, toothbrushes, women’s hygiene, etc).

Born in 2020, Spreading Hope found its home in the Nashville community through organizer Keith Griner’s mission to uplift those who may find themselves feeling hopeless or helpless as a result of homelessness. Carried by an abiding enthusiasm for being a source of light to the city’s unhoused, regardless of their reason for homelessness, his commitment to the cause arrives from his own personal dealings with it.

Fighting through homelessness and addiction himself, Keith, now 15 years sober, has the ability to suffer alongside those struggling in this way throughout our community; a deep empathy which he turns to fuel for action and change.

So far, Spreading Hope has raised over $25,000 for Hope On The Row through over 200 artist performances.