Benefit show honoring Leslie Jordan features performances by Post Malone, Jelly Roll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A couple of weeks ago I was reporting live from Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, sharing their story and celebrating Black History.

It was a moving experience, not only because of the backstory of Uncle Nearest, but also because of the company's current mission and philanthropy.

I just sat down with the CEO and co-founder of Nearest Green Distillery, Keith Weaver, about a big benefit concert coming up at the distillery this Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.

It's honoring the late actor and Tennessee native Leslie Jordan and raising awareness and funds for children battling Epidermolysis bullosa, a rare condition causing fragile, blistering skin.

The second annual "Reportin' for Duty" show at Humble Baron bar and restaurant at the distillery, features performances by Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Eddie Vedder, The War and Treaty, and more! It's set to be a big night of fun and fundraising at the longest bar in the world!

You'll hear some of the world's biggests artists, at the world's longest bar, raising money and awareness for EB. Because of the big names -- tickets are $2,500, but there are only 250 seats.

There are still some tickets available that you can buy here.