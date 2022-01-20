Bengals fans find a home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is all things Titans, but one local bar has been the "home away from home" for Bengals fans.

“Music Row is home to the Bengals fans,” marketing director at TailGate Brewery, Liz Tarry, said.

Dozens and sometimes hundreds of Bengals fans can be found at TailGate Brewery Music Row.

Trey Bruchey, the genereal manager of the Music Row location, says it’s been that way since 2017.

“The Bengals at the time were not very good so it was basically a way just to get an additional 10 people into our building every single Sunday and now it's ballooned to thousands of people coming down this weekend,” he said.

The thought that the Bengals could ever face off against the Titans never crossed their minds.

“It was kind of crazy. We didn’t even know when the season started that there ever be a possibility. The Bengals had not won a playoff in 31 years,” Bruchey said.

For Tarry, it was an exciting moment when she realized the Titans and the Bengals would face off in Nashville.

“We found out just last week that the Titans and the Bengals, which you know is our two favorite teams. We’re huge Titans fans. The Bengals have been awesome to us. So we're really excited for them. We're really excited to see our Titans in the playoffs,” Tarry said.

With thousands of fans expected to arrive from Cincinnati, Tailgate Brewery is welcoming them to Nashville in a big way.

We're really excited to host them. We're doing a big party on Friday night and then a huge watch party on Saturday," Tarry said.

To make it all happen, the brewery is working overtime.

“We’re bringing in extra staff, security, making sure we have plenty of extra product,” Bruchey said.

And regardless of who you’re cheering for, Tarry says, it’s all about having fun.

“We’re really excited to welcome people no matter who they are pulling for,” she said.

