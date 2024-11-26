Benton County could run out of water by this afternoon due to deadly crash involving toxic chemicals

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The town of Camden and all of Benton County could run out of water by this afternoon due to a crash involving toxic chemicals.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, there were four vehicles involved in the crash. Three passenger vehicles and a semi carrying toxic chemicals.

The semi rolled down a ravine carrying liquid ammonia and hit a main water line leading to the boil water advisory and school closures.

One person was killed.

Highway 70 was shut down for a period of time but has since reopened.

All schools are closed at this time.

We will update as details come in. At this time, you're being asked to conserve water if you live in the area.

