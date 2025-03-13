Watch Now
Benton County THP patrol officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrolman Douglas Williams was seriously injured in a crash in March 2025.
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported one of their troopers was injured while patrolling on his motorcycle in Benton County.

Douglas Williams, who has served for 11 years, patrolled U.S. Highway 641 when he was rear-ended. He suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening, officials said.

He was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.

THP's critical incident team is investigating what happened. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

