Best Buddies program partner with Preds' Roman Josi to help those with intellectual disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Nashville Predator player is winning both on and off the ice.

The Best Buddies Program announced that for the next five years, Roman Josi has agreed to match donations up to $30,000 annually to help people who deal with intellectual and developmental disabilities get the resources they need.

To kickstart the partnership and campaign, Best Buddies is auctioning off a VIP lunch for you and up to four friends to eat with Josi this summer and tickets to the Predator’s Friday night game against the Canucks!

The auctionis live now and closes tomorrow at 8:00 p.m.

The announcement comes just days before the 2024 Friendship Walk on April 28th. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. at First Horizon Park, with opening Ceremonies and the Walk itself expected to start around 2:15 p.m.

This year Best Buddies has raised over $140,000 for their efforts to help those with IDD. Their goal is to raise over $200,000.

Click hereto register for the Friendship Walk.