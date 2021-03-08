Bethpage man arrested by FBI agents on charges relating to US Capitol riot

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — FBI agents arrested a man from Bethpage, Tennessee on charges relating to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot on Friday night.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney, Middle District of Tennessee, identified the man as 42-year-old Ronnie B. Presley, who was arrested in Old Hickory. He's facing charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice/Congress, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct/impending official business, violence in a restricted building/on restricted grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Presley appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville on Monday. He will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Friday morning.

At least nine Tennesseans have been arrested on charges relating to the riot.