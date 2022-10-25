Better Business Bureau offers resources, tips for Warren County residents

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Warren County residents are being urged to evacuate due to a large fire, the BBB is offering tips to residents on how to prepare.

The BBB suggests preparing for the unexpected by contacting your insurance agent to find out about coverage as well as specific filing requirements.

They say you should save all your receipts and do not make permanent repairs until you get insurance approval.

Those without insurance can get assistance from the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and other religious organizations in the area.

If you have to evacuate, make sure to take your pets. If you are unsure how to care for your pet, contact a local animal shelter or animal control office for assistance.

Scammers run rampant during this time so it's important to stay vigilant. Make sure you're dealing with trusted and credible individuals and don't provide personal information or agree to anything beforehand.

“In the upcoming days, residents of Warren County will need support. We are here to assist the communities we serve in their time of need. If any resident has questions, our team is here to help. Please call us 615-242-4222 or send us an email info@bbb.org and we will assist in anyway we can. We want all residents of Warren County to know, they are not alone," said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky."