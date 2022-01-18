Betty White Challenge brings in more than $30,000 for Nashville Humane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's something about sharing a love of animals that just bonds people to you.

That's the case whether you're with the Nashville Humane Association like Kenneth Tallier or whether you've got a show on HOT 106.7 like Amanda Terranova (who hosts as Nova). They both feel something of a bond to a certain famous animal advocate and member of sitcom royalty.

What was it about Betty White that just endeared her to people?

"Oh my gosh, have you seen the 'Golden Girls?'" laughed Nova. "She is like America's grandmother.

"This woman lived to be 99, and we're missing her, saying that she wasn't around long enough." added Tallier.

Just after Betty White's passing, something hit Twitter. The #BettyWhiteChallenge began trending nationally, pushing people to donate to their local animal shelters on Jan. 17, Betty White's 100th birthday.

In the days leading to Jan. 17, Hot 106.7 ran posts to fill up volunteer spots at the Nashville Humane Association.

"They filled up dog food for their food banks," Nova explained.

So, how is the Betty White Challenge going so far?

Tallier said in just a 17 minute span of time, Nashville Humane alone had more than $1,100 donated. At last count on Monday afternoon, Nashville Humane had more than $30,000 in donations in honor of Betty White.

"I think we should do this every year on her birthday," said Nova. "I don't think it ends today."

"Wherever Betty White is, this dog kiss is for you, Betty," laughed Tallier, a pitbull mix named Turk licking his face. "This is Turk's way of saying, 'thank you for being a friend.'"