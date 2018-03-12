Beyoncé & Jay Z Bringing 'OTR II' Stadium Tour To Nashville

Fair
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Beyoncé and Jay Z have announced a new stadium tour that includes a stop in Nashville.
The superstar couple announced the "OTR II" stadium tour on Monday. They’re set to play at Vanderbilt Stadium on August 23.
Tickets go on sale on March 19 at noon.
The tour begins on June 6 in Cardiff, UK. From there, they'll stop in 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe before hitting 21 cities in North America.
In 2014, Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their ON THE RUN tour.
