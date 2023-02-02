Watch Now
Biden goes after fees levied for flights, hotels and tickets

President Joe Biden is taking swipes at airlines and hotels over some of the fees that they charge consumers.
Posted at 8:07 AM, Feb 02, 2023
(AP) — President Joe Biden is taking swipes at airlines and hotels over some of the fees that they charge consumers. The president is also going after ticket sellers and internet and cable companies.

On Wednesday, Biden called on Congress to pass legislation to limit what he called “junk fees.” He says they add up, especially for low-income Americans. He mentioned fees that airlines charge for seat assignments, and so-called resort fees that some hotels add to the bill.

A spokeswoman for an airline group says the carriers do all they can to help families sit together without paying extra.

