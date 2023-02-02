Biden goes after fees levied for flights, hotels and tickets

(AP) — President Joe Biden is taking swipes at airlines and hotels over some of the fees that they charge consumers. The president is also going after ticket sellers and internet and cable companies.

On Wednesday, Biden called on Congress to pass legislation to limit what he called “junk fees.” He says they add up, especially for low-income Americans. He mentioned fees that airlines charge for seat assignments, and so-called resort fees that some hotels add to the bill.

Our Administration stepped up to end hidden "junk fees" that cost Americans.



From convincing most airlines to rebook cancelled flights for free to pushing banks to ditch overdraft and bounced-check fees – we’re building a fairer economy. pic.twitter.com/YtO6YpEgCD — President Biden (@POTUS) February 2, 2023

A spokeswoman for an airline group says the carriers do all they can to help families sit together without paying extra.