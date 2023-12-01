Biden-Harris administration announces free COVID-19 tests to be distributed to schools across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seasonal illnesses are ramping up, and the White House announced free COVID-19 tests will be sent to schools across the country. This comes as families get together for the holidays — a time of year where there is typically a spike in cases.

It is expected millions of tests will be sent out in the coming months to be distributed to students, staff, parents, and school communities.

These tests can be stocked up in nurses offices and can be distributed at school events.

The Biden-Harris administration announced this is part of a partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Education.

Those leading the effort say these at-home, self-tests can play a big role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and make sure everyone is healthy through the rest of the school year.

The tests are free to all traditional and charter local education agencies. Interested school districts have to register online to receive the tests.