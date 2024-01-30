Big announcement expected Tuesday in regards to Nashville Yards project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a huge announcement expected today from the people behind the Nashville Yards Project.
I realize some of you may not be familiar with the development, so I wanted to fill you in. This project has been in the works for almost five years!
The 19-acre plan along Church Street includes everything from office space to residential units and a music venue. It also includes two hotels, one is the Grand Hyatt which opened in 2020.
Then last year, we told you EVO Entertainment Group signed on to open a luxury dine-in movie theater, bowling alley, and virtual reality experience.
It's a monster project!
