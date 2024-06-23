Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announces race schedule, entertainment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced its full race schedule, including their exciting entertainment lineup!

The Grand Prix is taking place September 14 and 15 at Nashville Superspeedway!

Tickets for the weekend are still available and guess what! The concerts are free with entry !

Saturday, September 14

7:30am - Gates Open

8:00am - Vintage Indy

9:00am - INDY NXT by Firestone Practice

9:00am - DJ Blanco (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

10:30am - NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice

11:15am - Mackenzie Carpenter (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:35am - Noah Hicks (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:55am - Shaylen (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

12:15pm - Chase McDaniel (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

12:30pm - INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying

12:35pm - Mae Estes (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

12:55pm - Brian Kelley (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

1:45pm - NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice

2:15pm - Conner Smith (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

3:15pm - INDY NXT by Firestone Final Practice

3:30pm - Gary LeVox (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

4:45pm - NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying

6:05pm - Vintage Indy

7:00pm - Gates Close

Sunday, September 15

7:30am - Gates Open

8:00am - Vintage Indy

8:00am - DJ Hish (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

9:30am - NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Autograph Session

10:00am - Greylan James (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:00am - Redferrin (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:00am - INDY NXT by Firestone Season Championship Race

12:25pm - Pre-Race Festivities with Daughtry performing & Diplo as Grand Marshal (Trackside Stage)

2:25pm - NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP RACE

Post-Race - Victory Circle Celebration

5:00pm - DJ Slim McGraw (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

5:30pm - Riley Green (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

7:00pm - Gates Close

You can take a look at how the race will be set up here!