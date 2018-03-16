'Big Old Tree Contest' Looking For New Tree Champions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Do you have a favorite tree in your life? Maybe you pass by it everyday on your way to work or school.
Now there's a way you can celebrate shade, by entering the Nashville Tree Foundation's "Big Old Tree Contest."
More than 750 tree champions are currently displayed on an interactive map on the foundation's website. This year, they're hoping participants branch-out!
"So we asked everyone who enters the contest to give us a rough estimate of the measurement of the tree and we will verify that and will go around and make sure the tree is a true champion," said Executive Director, Carolyn Sorenson.
Deadline for entries in the big old tree contest is April 1. Click here for more information.