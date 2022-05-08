Big Payback event raises nearly $4 million for Middle Tennessee nonprofits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — May of 2022 featured the ninth year of nonprofit donation initiative The Big Payback's 24-hour online giving event, sponsored by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT). The event ended Thursday night with donors having contributed nearly $4 million for participating area nonprofits.

About 1,000 Middle Tennessee nonprofits — including schools and religious institutions — from 36 counties signed up for the 2022 initiative. This year, 79 organizations were first-time participants.

Donors were able to search and select organizations based on mission, location and focus area. Gifts of any size were accepted after a minimum of $10.

Giving categories included animal welfare, arts and culture, community improvement, education, health, housing and shelter, human services, the environment and youth development.

“Kindness and generosity are two words that come to mind when I reflect on the last 24 hours,” said Michael McDaniel, CFMT Senior Nonprofit Liaison and The Big Payback coordinator of 2022. “On behalf of the participating nonprofits and those they serve, we’re grateful to donors for making a vital investment to all of the participating nonprofits supporting the many needs in our communities. Good things happen as a result.”

Gifts to nonprofits from the public were boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback.

The $4 million contribution total came from nearly 26,000 total gifts, including funds raised and prize totals, with the exception of two post-event prizes: most improved and most creative.

There were over 6,500 first-time donors, whose gifts totaled more than $567,000. In a new event feature, 632 volunteers pledged over 25,000 hours to participating organizations.

An online leaderboard tracked donations in real time, both online and on digital billboards throughout the area.

To view a complete list of 2022 nonprofit giving totals and prizewinners, visit The Big Payback website.

Since its inception, The Big Payback has helped hundreds of area nonprofits raise more than $29 million from over 206,000 cumulative donations.