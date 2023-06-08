'Biggest improvement since Briley Parkway': Mayor highlights bus rapid transit lane in East Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As one of his final steps in Nashville's top office, Mayor John Cooper has sights set on one key idea for transit in the city: the East Bank bus rapid transit route.

With a master plan in place, the East Bank will continue to evolve throughout the next decade with the additions of Oracle and a new build of the Tennessee Titans stadium that will include a dome. Metro Council approved of the Titans stadium rebuild this year.

The bus rapid transit route would be a north/south route, with the northern point around Cleveland Street and the southern point around Korean Veterans Boulevard. This will include a dedicated bus lane for those needing to get around the city.

"This is just super exciting and important," Cooper said in an interview with NewsChannel 5. "The Titans dome is the least important part of the East Bank. You're beginning to show to the community huge deliverables. The first thing is the new transportation plan. Now that you have a live, work, play plan, you can plan transit. We have never had this in Nashville."

Cowan Street will tether into the East Bank Boulevard, which will run across the East Bank.

"We will have our own way to get around Nashville that's going to be quicker transit times but quicker for us in cars," Cooper said. "If you're in Donelson and working in the East Bank, you won't have to get on the interstate. This is a transformation. It saves this city billions of dollars."

The mayor's office indicated that the money for the bus rapid transit project could come from private developers and the eventual tax base that will dot the East Bank.

"It's the biggest improvement for us since Briley Parkway," Cooper said.

The city is also looking for approval to study whether the bus rapid transit lane could eventually extend to the Nashville International Airport. The cost of the study is around $15 million.

A request for a quote to start developing pieces of the East Bank should start this fall, the mayor's office said.