Biggest names in Gospel and Christian music show for Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The biggest names in Gospel Music were in Music City Tuesday for the 53rd Dove Awards.

Artists from all music genres hit the red carpet at Lipscomb University.

Since 1969, the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards has honored outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian Music.

Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin were recently announced as co-hosts for the show.

Performers include Anne Wilson, Blessing Offer, Steven Curtis Chapman and more.

"It's just a blessing to be a part of this community that's pouring our hearts to really uplift people, encourage people, you know, because this world is kind of crazy, and so if you can give people a little kind of hope, and if that hope is in Jesus Christ, even better," said Erica Campbell.

Campbell hosted the event alongside Chris Tomlin.

"Hopefully people leave with a sense of hope and the love of God," said Tomlin. "We need that; the world is hard and difficult and people are going through so many hard things, so to give people some hope in their life tonight — I hope people are lifted up in their spirit."

Presenters for the night included Bart Millard, two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger, CeCe Winans, David and Tamela Mann.

The GMA Dove Awards will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, Friday, October 21st at 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.