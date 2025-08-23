BigXthaPlug arrested hours after releasing Nashville-produced album

Rapper BigXthaPlug was taken into custody in Dallas County, Texas, early Friday morning—the same day his new Nashville-made album dropped.

The 27-year-old artist, born Xavier Landum, released his third full-length project “I Hope You’re Happy” on Aug. 22. Just hours later, at 2:20 a.m., he was booked on charges of possessing less than two ounces of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to county court records .

BigXthaPlug has quickly become one of Music City’s most talked-about collaborators. “I Hope You’re Happy” features a star-studded lineup of Nashville heavyweights including Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Ella Langley, Bailey Zimmerman, Tucker Wetmore, Shaboozey and Darius Rucker.

The "Largest" hitmaker’s embrace of Nashville came almost by accident. What began as a joking pitch for a country-rap project snowballed when Jelly Roll and other Nashville stars openly backed the idea. Songwriters and producers soon welcomed him into writing rooms, where his Southern grit and lyrical honesty proved a natural fit.

BigXthaPlug has blended Texas street soul with country storytelling, creating tracks like “Pray Hard” and “All the Way” that merge rap energy with country choruses and pop-rock drive.

"I want to be an artist capable of conquering every style of music, regardless of genre," he recently told The Tennessean. "Like how boxers work their way through multiple weight classes to be declared the best, I want to work the same way through rap, country, every genre that I can."

