Bike ride and BBQ event supports veterans recovering with PTSD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In honor of Veteran's Day, a restaurant on Old Hickory Blvd will host an event to help support veterans recovering with PTSD.

Wilton Belk prepared Roadside Grill for bike rides and barbecue on Saturday.

"I'm here for a reason and maybe that reason is to help people with PTSD," said Belk. "

This is the second year Roadside Grill is raising money to support veteran's recovery with PTSD.

"At 5 is our live auction and we have got about 20 items, great items and a lot of fun," said Belks.

From the pork plates, to the live auction, merchandise and ride registrations all proceeds will go to the Wounded Warrior Project.

"Wounded Warrior Project does that with special PTSD retreats, long-term treatment and really does a great job with it," said Belks.

Belk's passion for helping veterans goes beyond the license plates on the walls with flames and flags. His long ride with recovery lead him to give back.

"In 2021 I was carjacked in a very violent way in a gun battle and resulted in PTSD from me," said Belks. "I know I was very fortunate and I know what that dark place looks like."

He hopes bikers will join them on the open road.

"If you are a rider be here at 9:30 a.m. because we are looking for a lot of riders," said Belks.

Anyone can show up for the event at Roadside Grill.

More information about the event can and the cause can be found here.

