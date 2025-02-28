Bill could clear the way for Brentwood indoor racket facility to become a reality

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County has more racket players than anywhere else in the state. So it's not surprising there's a big push for a new pickleball and tennis facility in Brentwood.

It's been pretty controversial, but I was surprised state lawmakers decided to weigh in.

I stopped by Granny White Park to talk to some tennis players.

“There are not enough indoor courts,” said Kyler Stephens.

And let's not even get into whether pickleball or tennis reigns supreme.

“I’ve had more lessons in tennis so I may lean more towards that side,” said Ashley Henderson.

“I personally have played pickle ball with my grandkids. It’s a lot of fun,” said Vice Mayor Ken Travis.

No matter what side of the net you fall on, Travis says building a recreation facility will give Brentwood the advantage.

“I think what concerns our citizens the most is they’re afraid this is going to be a financial albatross to the city. I don’t believe it’s gonna be that way,” said Travis. “We can afford the building. It will pay for itself and maybe generate a small profit.”

The final cost of the multi-million-dollar facility has fluctuated throughout the years.

Travis says in the history of the debate, one missed serve was when a private partner was interested in getting involved, but state laws wouldn't allow it.

“That was a structure that might help local governments when they’re trying to develop things like indoor outdoor athletic facilities,” said Representative Gino Bulso.

If passed, Bulso’s bill would allow only city manager-commission governments with triple A bond ratings to build recreation facilities with private help.

“It sounds like it could solve that, and we could revisit that I’m not opposed to partnering with someone if that makes it easier for us to get a facility,” said Travis.

“If it’s something that can be used in Brentwood, great, but again, this is simply a mechanism that gives certain types of local governments the flexibility to enter into contracts with private entities,” said Bulso.

The fiscal note of the bill points out that Brentwood is the only one that would benefit from this legislation and that a facility would cost upwards of 13 million dollars.

“At some point, other city commission forms of government could have the same bond rating,” said Bulso.

Travis says final cost estimates will be published in the coming months.

Bulso says city commission bond ratings fluctuate.

So even though Brentwood is the only government that could take advantage of this legislation right now, if passed, it doesn't exclude governments from taking advantage in the future.

The bill goes before Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee next week.

