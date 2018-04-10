Bill For Sunday Wine, Liquor Sales Moves Forward In Legislature

Fair
HI: 61°
LO: 39°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A bill that would allow wine and liquor sales on Sundays in Tennessee was approved by the House.
However, arguing against the measure, Representative Andy Holt reminded lawmakers to "remember the Sabbath day by keeping it holy."
It needs only to pass the Senate before it's headed to the Governor's desk.
The bill would also allow for the sale of wine and spirts on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, New Year's Day, the Fourth of July and all Sundays during hours authorized by local governments.