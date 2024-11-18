Bill Freeman, Nashville business mogul and Democratic fundraiser leader dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville business mogul Bill Freeman has passed away according to his family. Freeman was a major Nashville real estate developer and Democratic fundraiser.

Bill Freeman's son, Bob Freeman, confirmed that his father passed away Sunday night, but no word yet on a cause of death.

Freeman leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Music City with many attributing some of Nashville's growth to the 73-year-old's businesses.

Freeman was a native of Nashville and worked in Metro Development and Housing for some time before launching his own companies and investments. He is called the single most significant Democratic fundraiser in Tennessee and the Southeast.

He raised money for President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden as well as many Democratic local and federal candidates.

Freeman also served as a member of the White House Historical Association and was a treasurer of the Tennessee Democratic Party in 2009. He ran for Nashville Mayor in 2015.

Current Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell shared a statement about Freeman on X saying, "Tonight, we lost Bill Freeman. Bill was many things—real estate visionary, mayoral candidate, pilot, media magnate, staunch Democrat—and friend. Our city, state, and nation are better for his tenacity and commitment. We will miss him dearly, and my heart is with his family.”

Freeman is survived by his wife and three sons.

