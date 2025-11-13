Bill Ivey, former Country Music Hall CEO, dies at 81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bill Ivey — a hugely influential arts leader whose career spanned the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the National Endowment for the Arts, the American Folklore Society and the Recording Academy — has died at age 81.

Ivey passed away in Nashville on Friday, Nov. 7. His impact on the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum was especially profound. Beginning in 1971, when he was hired to build the museum’s new library, Ivey quickly became a driving force behind the institution’s growth. Within months he was promoted to lead the Country Music Foundation, setting the museum on a path that would define it for decades.

Across his 25-year tenure, Ivey oversaw the creation of the Library & Archives, expanded the museum’s collections, and secured cornerstone holdings, including Hatch Show Print and the Bob Pinson Recorded Sound Collection. He guided the museum through two major building expansions and helped it earn national accreditation. His leadership helped shift the museum from a small regional stop into a globally respected center for the study and preservation of country music.

Born in Detroit in 1944, Ivey earned a history degree from the University of Michigan and later completed graduate work in folklore and ethnomusicology at Indiana University. An acoustic guitarist himself, he combined scholarship and musicianship throughout his career.

In 1997, President Bill Clinton appointed Ivey chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. At the NEA, he launched education programs like “Songs of the Century,” worked to strengthen relationships with Congress, and introduced initiatives designed to connect arts organizations with community partners.

After returning to Nashville, Ivey led the Curb Center for Art, Enterprise, and Public Policy at Vanderbilt University and taught there for a decade. He also held leadership roles within the Recording Academy and the American Folklore Society and helped found Leadership Music.

In a tribute, the Country Music Foundation called Ivey’s influence “incalculable.” Funeral arrangements have not been released.