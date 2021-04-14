Watch
Bill letting students opt out of LGBTQ material heads to gov

Mark Humphrey/AP
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions during a news conference Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Bill Lee
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 14, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee bill requiring school districts to alert parents of any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity and let them opt their student out is heading to Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

The legislation cleared its last hurdle in the GOP-supermajority Legislature with a House vote Wednesday. The Senate approved the bill last week.

Supporters argued the bill strengthens parental rights, rebuffing concerns from opponents that it could further alienate already-marginalized students. The bill gives school districts 30 days to alert parents or guardians of upcoming instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Families could opt their student out without penalty.

