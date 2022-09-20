Watch Now
News

Actions

Bill requiring Metro to cover the cost of certain contraceptives up for second reading

Birth Control Pills
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 26, 2016. A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first-ever birth control pill that women could buy without a prescription. The request from a French drugmaker sets up a high-stakes decision for the Food and Drug Administration amid the political fallout from the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Birth Control Pills
Posted at 12:24 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 13:24:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would require Metro Nashville to cover the cost of certain birth control for Davidson County residents is up for its second reading on Tuesday.

The bill would not only cover products such as birth control pills, birth control patches, birth control rings, birth control injections and birth control prophylactics, but would also cover family planning and birth control counseling.

As of right now, the Metro Department of Health offers these services, but charges based on the patient's income.

According to the legislation, the ordinance would take effect immediately following its passage.

Metro Health estimates that this would cost about $2.5 million more per year than currently budgeted, if it were provided to all residents of Davidson County.

If passed on Tuesday, the bill will move on to a third reading.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap