Bill requiring Metro to cover the cost of certain contraceptives up for second reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would require Metro Nashville to cover the cost of certain birth control for Davidson County residents is up for its second reading on Tuesday.

The bill would not only cover products such as birth control pills, birth control patches, birth control rings, birth control injections and birth control prophylactics, but would also cover family planning and birth control counseling.

As of right now, the Metro Department of Health offers these services, but charges based on the patient's income.

According to the legislation, the ordinance would take effect immediately following its passage.

Metro Health estimates that this would cost about $2.5 million more per year than currently budgeted, if it were provided to all residents of Davidson County.

If passed on Tuesday, the bill will move on to a third reading.