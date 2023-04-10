Bill to make ticket websites more transparent faces Senate vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State lawmakers are working to make the ticket buying process simple and transparent. One bill, SB1043, created following the Taylor Swift ticket debacle is making its way through the Senate on Monday.

The bill aims to make ticket websites, like Ticketmaster, more transparent with consumers. Bill co-sponsor Heidi Campbell said this would address making the first price a consumer sees to be the final amount the consumer pays, with no surprises during checkout.

"You start looking for tickets and once you get to the ticketing website, you find seats that look to be in your price range. There's a timer on the website counting down the minutes before the tickets you're looking at are released, you start to get nervous if you can complete the purchase before your time runs out," said Campbell."But when you finally get ready to check out, you see the price of your ticket has gone up significantly due to multiple fees. The tickets are now out of your price range."

Those sponsoring the legislation said it's necessary that Tennessee takes a leadership role in making sure the concert and entertainment industry remains fair for fans and artists.

"The number of ticket marketplaces continues to grow, but consumers have difficulty comparing prices across various marketplaces that disclose fees and pricing differently," said Campbell. "This bill simplifies the ticket purchasing process for the consumer, and mandates transparent pricing."