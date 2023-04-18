Bill that would allow abortion exception now on Tennessee governor's desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would allow a narrow abortion exception to Tennessee's total ban is sitting on Gov. Bill Lee's desk.

The bill — known to allow for the exception of the mother — would also remove affirmative defense for doctors.

Early in the abortion conversation, Lee said the law as written was fine as it was, meaning he wasn't catering to any idea of exceptions. He's been quiet on the matter since.

While guns have become the key topic of this legislative session given The Covenant School shooting, abortion started out in January as one of the most heated discussion points. Tennessee's total abortion ban came last summer after the Dobbs decision caused Roe v. Wade to fall in the Supreme Court of the United States. The Republican legislature prepared for the moment. Trigger laws in Tennessee went effect in less than 30 days following the Human Life Protection Act voted on by the legislature in 2019.

Last summer, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals decision enacted the six-week abortion ban law first. Then Planned Parenthood providers performed their last abortion Tuesday in Tennessee. The legislation — known as the "heartbeat bill" — meant abortions couldn't happen after cardiac activity was detected on an ultrasound.

In light of that, Democratic lawmakers tried to reverse course, especially putting forth exceptions that would account for rape and incest. They went a step further to try to provide exceptions of childhood victims of sexual assault. The Republican supermajority voted down every single one of them.

If the governor doesn't actively sign the bill, the legislation could become law 10 days following. The governor could also veto the bill, which would send it back to members. The veto can be overridden by a majority vote of the membership to which each body is entitled under the Tennessee State Constitution.