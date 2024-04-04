Bill that would require carbon monoxide detectors at daycares across state heads to Governor's desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would require carbon monoxide detectors at all daycares across Tennessee has passed the House.

This bill was brought up in legislature following NewsChannel 5 Hannah McDonald's reporting that highlighted the dangers of not having these detectors in place.

'It's a huge blind spot': Mother wants carbon monoxide monitors made mandatory after kids exposed at daycare

In January, NewsChannel 5 spoke with a mother whose child was exposed to carbon monoxide at a daycare and had to seek treatment.

That reporting spurred Rep. Darren Jernigan, D-Old Hickory, to make the devices mandatory in all daycares starting July 1. They would have to be installed no later than Sept. 30.

After our reporting, bill filed for carbon monoxide detectors in all daycares

On Thursday, the bill passed the house. As it already passed the Senate, the bill will head to the Governor's desk.