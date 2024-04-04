Bill that would require carbon monoxide detectors at daycares across state heads to Governor's desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would require carbon monoxide detectors at all daycares across Tennessee has passed the House.
This bill was brought up in legislature following NewsChannel 5 Hannah McDonald's reporting that highlighted the dangers of not having these detectors in place.
In January, NewsChannel 5 spoke with a mother whose child was exposed to carbon monoxide at a daycare and had to seek treatment.
That reporting spurred Rep. Darren Jernigan, D-Old Hickory, to make the devices mandatory in all daycares starting July 1. They would have to be installed no later than Sept. 30.
On Thursday, the bill passed the house. As it already passed the Senate, the bill will head to the Governor's desk.
Carrie recommends:
"There is nothing better than seeing JOY on a child's face. Kudos to the students at Ravenwood High School who worked so hard to surprise little Miss Tilly with a trip to Disney World! This little girl has been through so much, it's now time for her to be treated like the princesses she loves so dearly!"
-Carrie Sharp